“It’s not the ICRT, it’s Havana in Hialeah”

Several Cuban artists have met again in Miami to record a new comedy show, “Havana in Hialeah”which will be broadcast on UniVistaTV.

From the film set Cuban comedian Gelliset Valdés He shared photos and videos with part of the cast and production team.

Other faces well known to the Cuban public stand out in the snapshots, including Irela Bravo, Omar Franco, Leo Maraca and Yasbell Rodríguez.

“Gentleman, this is not the ICRT, this is Havana in Hialeah”Gelliset is heard saying in a video along with Yasbell’s invitation not to miss any episode of the comedy.

In the artist’s publication, two photos stand out with Irela Bravo, one current and another from several years ago.

“Look at the last photo of that 17 years ago with my Irela Bravo. It is a blessing to have lifelong friends here and together do what we like most”Gelliset wrote in the description of the post.

Instagram capture / Jelliset Valdés

Last December it was known that Irela Bravo already had a job in Miami after joining the cast of “Havana in Hialeah” with her popular character of Cachita.