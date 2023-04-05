A gang specializing in burglaries apprehended in Bordj Bou Arreridj

The phenomenon of burglary is accentuated over the years. Local authorities continue to take measures to combat it and reduce such incidents. The police of the sixth urban security division of Bordj Bou Arreridj arrested five gang members specializing in home theftwhile the sixth member is still at large.

The arrests were made after victims filed complaints, which led to the opening of an investigation. The suspects were quickly identified and arrested, and will be presented tomorrow at the court of Bordj Bou Arreridj.

Four people arrested in Algiers in possession of psychotropic substances

Four people, including two women, were arrested in Algiers by the wilaya’s security services for possession of hard drugs, including cocaine. It’s a routine check at the entrance. from the west beach of Sidi Frej which allowed the arrest of these people.

A significant amount of psychotropic substances was found in their car. Two other suspects were arrested after a search, and the seizure of psychotropic tablets, cocaine, razors, an electronic scale, mobile phones and a sum of money in foreign currency.

The suspects will be prosecuted and will appear before a judge shortly.