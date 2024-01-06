Voters abroad begin voting for the presidential elections with strong criticism

SAN SALVADOR .- In an unprecedented process in The Savior nationals residing abroad began to vote online in the presidential election that will culminate on February 4, in which the president Nayib Bukele He aspires to re-election with high popularity, but with strong criticism.

At least 741,000 Salvadoran voters registered abroad, many of them in the United States, are authorized to vote through an online process, which begins 30 days before the elections, as established by law. 6.2 million voters are called to these elections.

However, the process is criticized by the human rights NGO WOLA, considering that it lacks “clear regulations,” AFP reported.

Criticism in El Salvador when voting begins

The president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal, TSE, Dora Esmeralda Martínez, called on Salvadorans abroad to vote, this Saturday at midnight, after inaugurating the “remote internet voting process.”

But the organization, dedicated to the investigation and defense of human rights in America, based in Washington, expressed concern about “the lack of transparency in the electoral process of El Salvador abroad,” according to the text on the social network formerly Twitter.

“In-person and remote electronic voting, as determined by the Electoral Tribunal (TSE), will occur without electoral supervision or direct observation,” he continued.

Furthermore, WOLA said that the elections are being held “in a context of serious violations of human rights, deterioration of the rule of law and challenges to the constitutional order,” and requested the Supreme Electoral Tribunal “to rigorously adhere to the country’s legal framework and international standards.” “.

Bukele’s re-election, under the magnifying glass

In 2023, the Constitutional Court of El Salvador ruled in a controversial ruling that President Bukele could run for a second consecutive term, despite the fact that the Magna Carta does not allow re-election, which was interpreted as a break in the division of powers.

Then, Bukele was authorized in November by Congress to cease his presidential duties for six months to participate in the 2024 elections, which increased criticism against him.

However, Bukele has enjoyed high popularity since he began the fight against the gangs through harshly questioned measures, and managed to impose security on the population. But civil organizations express that he imposes a dangerous restriction on human rights.

The Salvadoran president, who initiated the state of emergency in February 2022, officially recognized the unjust detention of 6,000 people under this regime that he has extended at least twice. This January 2024 he must decide whether he extends it again.

Source: With information from AFP, Diario Las Américas Editorial Team