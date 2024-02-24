In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMRICAS presents In the life of the celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant events in entertainment and entertainment.

Madonna suffered a fall while performing her hit Open Your Heart. As is customary, each performance by the Queen of Pop is accompanied by intrepid choreography, but on this occasion something did not go well.

The dance consisted of the artist sitting on a chair in the middle of the stage and a dancer pulling her from behind and running with her. However, after the first steps the dancer stumbled and both fell to the ground.

Quickly, he got up to remove the chair that had been left on top of Madonna, who remained lying face down for a few seconds singing and laughing.

The mishap was recorded and went viral on social networks.

Danny Masterson transferred to another prison

Danny Masterson, famous for starring in the series That 70’s Show and sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women 20 years ago, he was transferred to the California Men’s Colony in San Luis Obispo.

Since his sentencing, the actor has been held in Corcoran State Prison, a prison known as one of the most dangerous prisons in the country, according to reports. TMZ.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation notes that the California Men’s Colony is a medium to minimum security prison and has two separate housing facilities.

Although it is unknown which of the towers Masterson will be held in, it is known that both have self-help and academic programs, as well as substance abuse counseling and therapies to improve mental health or anger management.

Amy Schumer reveals she suffers from endometriosis

The appearance of actress Amy Schumer has been the subject of criticism, after participating in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote the series Life & Beth.

The 42-year-old performer’s face looked more swollen, which sparked debate on social media about whether she is in good health.

However, the comments on the matter were not to the liking of Schumer, who addressed the controversy by revealing that she suffers from endometriosis, while highlighting that women should not give explanations for their physical changes.

Endometriosis is a pathology that some women suffer from and that develops when tissue that is similar to the internal lining of the uterus begins to grow outside this organ. She clarified that despite the notable physical changes, she feels calm with her body.

Beyonc encabeza la lista Hot Country Songs de Billboard

Beyoncé debuts in the country genre making history: her single Texas Hold Em It ranked first on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart; while 16 Carriages It remained at number nine on that popularity list. Both songs are included on the album Renaissance Act II.

The singer not only becomes the second female soloist to reach this milestone, Taylor Swift preceded her with her successes. Love Story (Taylor’s Version) y All Too Well ( Taylor’s Version) In 2021, she is also the first African-American woman to rank first on that list, according to Billboard.

Queen B is the first woman to top the Hot Country and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts since they were created in 1958.

Featherweight announces tour xodo 2024

Peso Pluma announces his tour xodo 2024, which begins on May 26 in Chicago and ends on October 11 in Connecticut. According to Billboard magazine, the Mexican will perform more than 30 concerts between the United States and Canada.

The artist’s team anticipated that it is a show that will have an innovative stage, as well as songs with special arrangements and a live band.

xodo Tour 2024 It is the artist’s second major tour.

On his first tour, which he did last year, Peso Pluma raised $988,000 and sold more than 8,000 tickets, according to Billboard Boxscore.