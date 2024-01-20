In the lives of celebrities: news, trends and more

MIAMI.- DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS presents In the life of the celebrities: news, trends and more, a weekly summary with the most relevant facts of the show and entertainment.

Patricia Manterola reported on social media that she has been immobilized in bed for several days due to severe pain in her lower back.

Faced with this health problem, the 51-year-old Mexican actress and singer has kept her followers on Instagram updated about her health.

“My loves, thank you all for your little messages, for some of you sharing all your remedies with me. I’m already in treatment, I already have a patch on my back. I’m on medication, muscle relaxants, pain medication… and well, nothing. I, who am so active, who walk up and down, doing exercises, the children, working on stage, dancing, say: ‘um, um, um, I think the body tells us: stop for a little while,'” she said while lying down from her room Patricia Manterola.

Sofía Vergara reveals the reason why her marriage broke up

Six months after confirming her divorce, Sofía Vergara revealed this week the reason that led her to separate from Joe Manganiello, with whom she was married for seven years.

In interview for The countrythe 51-year-old Colombian said that the cause of the breakup was because the actor wanted to be a father and she no longer wanted to be a mother again.

“I am a recently divorced woman. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger, he wanted to have children and I did not want to be an old mother. I feel that it is not fair for the baby. That is not for me anymore. I already had a child at 19 years old, and I am ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” the actress declared to the Spanish newspaper, highlighting that her next partner must be someone who already has children.

Sophie Turner withdraws lawsuit against Joe Jonas for withholding her daughters

Faced with a high-profile divorce process taking place in a Florida court, British actress Sophie Turner decided to withdraw the lawsuit she filed against singer Joe Jonas for retaining the passports of their common daughters, Willa, 13, and Delphine. , of 1.

According to several media specialized in celebrities, both recently reached a new agreement in their separation, so the actress of the series Game of Thrones He does not consider it logical that the lawsuit continues. Therefore – with the consent of both – it was withdrawn.

Dominican Republic issues arrest warrant against Tekashi 6ix9ine

The controversy surrounding allegations of assault between Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral continues in 2024. Now, the American rapper faces a new arrest warrant in the Dominican Republic for assault.

Through a statement, the Public Ministry of the National District confirmed that there is an arrest warrant against Daniel Hernández, known as Tekashi 6ix9ine, for being involved in acts of gender and domestic violence.

Although the exact reason is unknown, there are two versions: the first, due to an alleged physical and verbal attack towards Yailin, with whom he could still maintain a romantic relationship after scandals that emerged last year; and the second, for attacking Wanda Díaz, mother of the Dominican artist.

King Charles III and Princess of Wales face health problems

This week, the British monarchy reported that the Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, and King Charles III began the year with health problems.

On the one hand, Kensington Palace revealed that the princess is hospitalized after undergoing surgery on Tuesday; so she could stay in hospital for up to 14 days, before she can continue her recovery at home. While Buckingham Palace indicated that the king of England will undergo treatment next week for a prostate problem.

Given the current circumstances, the front line of the royal family will be deprived of attending official events in the near future.

The British press speculates that Charles III’s sister, Princess Anne, 73, who recently toured Sri Lanka, would be willing to replace the monarch at events scheduled in the coming weeks. But the palace assured The Times that the king will soon read and sign documents again after undergoing the treatment indicated for him.