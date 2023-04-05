In these areas, the IMSS will provide service to beneficiaries during Holy Week

Juarez City.- The Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) in Chihuahua reported that next Thursday, April 6 and Friday, April 7, it will provide medical care to the beneficiaries in the Emergency and Hospitalization areas of all its hospitals and in the Continuous Medical Care services of the Units of Family Medicine (UMF).

The IMSS specified in a statement that in its operation there are no massive vacation periods, since these are set individually so as not to affect the provision of services.

The work will resume normally next Monday, April 10, in all the Institute’s services allowed within the health traffic lights in the entity, he indicated.