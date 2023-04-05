Ina Paule Klink, Christian Kohlund and Pummel

tz stars

Acting, singing, horses: Ina Paule Klink. © Georg Wendt/dpa

Ina Paule Klink is an actress – and she runs a riding stable. Christian Kohlund has to answer one question over and over again: “How is Pummel?”

Berlin – Christian Kohlund (72) and Ina Paule Klink (43), who play together in ARD’s “Zurich crime thriller”, are both horse fans. You are not averse to getting on a horse in the Zurich crime series, Klink told the German Press Agency.

In addition to acting and singing, Klink runs a riding stable near Berlin. “Christian always asks first: How is Pummel? That’s my horse,” said Klink. He also occasionally sends her clips from previous films in which he can be seen on horseback.

The Swiss actor also played the villain in “Unter Geiern – Der Geist des Llano Estacado” at the Karl May Games in Bad Segeberg in 2014. In his own words, Kohlund secretly read “Karl May” books under the pew when he had to attend Holy Mass before 6 a.m. in a Swiss monastery school in the early 1960s.

The new episode of the Zurich thriller, “Borchert and the sins of the past”, runs on Thursday at 8:15 p.m. on the first. dpa