‘Visibility was extremely low in helmets’: Thomas Bangalter recalls his Daft Punk years

The musician told France Inter about his Daft Punk years and how the helmet he wore helped him manage fame, despite some drawbacks.

Thomas Bangalterthe co-founder of Daft Punk, returned on the occasion of the release of his first solo album Mythologies on his years within the emblematic duo of the French Touch, which separated in 2021.

The musician took the opportunity to return to the success of Daft Punk, which he was able to manage thanks to the robot mask behind which he hid his face. “I feel like with this helmet I had this form of shield that protected me from the petrification of fame, success or exposure,” he said. on France Inter.

“Happy to have closed this adventure”

“I experienced success with a lot of distance. With these robot characters, it was like a puppeteer, we were very focused on the show and in the end we didn’t really look at the public. And then the visibility was extremely reduced in the helmets, it was very hot. When we played at Bercy, I saw nothing”, he added.

If he remembers many memories with his former sidekick, Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, Thomas Banglater however ensures that the Daft Punk adventure is well and truly over. “It’s a story where there was a beginning, a middle and an end. I am very happy to have closed this adventure, but it is with great pleasure that I turn around and look at what we were able to do it together,” he concludes.