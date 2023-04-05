“Ballerina”, the spin-off of “John Wick” with Ana de Armas, will be released in 2024

The actress recently nominated for an Oscar for Blonde will be the heroine of a film derived from the universe of John Wick. Keanu Reeves will have an important role there.

The John Wick universe expands. While the action franchise starring Keanu Reeves is enjoying growing success at the global box office, a spin-off will hit theaters in July 2024.

Entitled Ballerinathis film will have as heroine Ana de Armas, who confirms her taste for action films after Dying can wait. The actress recently nominated for an Oscar for Blonde will play a contract killer.

Keanu Reeves, the interpreter of John Wick, will have an important role in this film directed by Len Wiseman (Underworld, Die Hard 4). Other franchise figures will also appear: Ian McShane, Anjelica Huston and Lance Reddickdied last month.

With Norman Reedus

Norman Reedus, known for his role in the series The Walking Dead, completes the distribution. Chad Stahelski, franchise director John Wickproduct Ballerina. Shay Hatten, screenwriter John Wick 4also signs this film.

Released at the end of March, John Wick 4 made the best start of the franchise, and has raised 250 million dollars so far. The four films in the saga have grossed more than 830 million dollars in all.

A spin-off series titled The Continentalon the hotel which accommodates the assassins of the world of John Wick, is also in preparation.