Dispute with publisher: Harry is to testify in court in London

Prince Harry is expected to make a statement in London. © Victoria Jones/PA Wire/dpa

Prince Harry and other celebrities accuse a publisher of illegally acquiring personal information. The process starts shortly after the coronation of Charles III.

London – In the legal dispute with a British publisher, Prince Harry will testify in person in court in London. The trial of Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN, “Mirror”) is set to begin on May 9, shortly after the three-day coronation celebrations for his father King Charles III. on May 6th.

The process is expected to take six to seven weeks. According to the preliminary witness schedule, Harry’s testimony is scheduled for early or mid-June, the British PA news agency reported from the court on Wednesday.

The 38-year-old and other celebrities accuse the publisher of illegally acquiring personal information. MGN rejects this. In a similar case against the publisher Associated Newspapers Limited (“Daily Mail”, “Mail on Sunday”), Harry recently appeared surprisingly at a multi-day hearing in London.

Plaintiff attorney Julian Santos announced that all witnesses will testify in person in the MGN trial. In addition to Harry, three other lawsuits were admitted as “representative” cases, which are now to be tried in a bundle. Similar allegations have been made by pop star George Michael’s estate manager and ex-soccer star Ian Wright, among others.

It is not yet known whether Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan (41) will attend the coronation of Charles (74) and Queen Camilla (75). The couple, who have lived in California for years, had made serious allegations against the royal family and the palace. dpa