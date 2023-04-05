Que?! Amazon Prime Video will premiere a series of ‘Cruel Intentions’ and here are the details

Watch out here, fans of classic 90s movies, this will interest you a lot. During that decade, a lot of tapes appeared that spoke specifically of the youth of that time and marked the chaviza. And if that is your case, hold on to read what we are going to write, well Amazon Prime Video will debut a series of Cruel Intentions… it is not a joke.

It was in 1999 when this film was released, based on the novel Dangerous relationships by Choderlos de Laclos and starring Sarah Michelle Gellar, Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Selma Blair. Of course Cruel Intentions it was a successthanks to the drama and iconic moments (like that kiss with Blur’s “Coffee & TV” in the background or the finale with The Verve’s “Bitter Sweet Symphony”).

Amazon Prime Video will premiere a series of ‘Cruel Intentions’ and here are the details

After the first film, a prequel appeared in 2000 that nobody really remembers (the most outstanding thing is that Amy Adams appears in it). But now, 24 years after the original tape, Amazon Prime Video will debut a series of Cruel Intentions which to be honest, sounds very interesting and we already want to see it.

And it is that according to DeadlineAmazon’s streaming platform has been working on an updated version of Cruel Intentionswhich was written by Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman. The story now set in an elite university in Washington, DC, will show us a couple of cruel stepbrothers able to do whatever it takes to stay on top.

Sarah Michelle Gellar y Ryan Phillippe en ‘Cruel Intentions’/Foto: Getty Images

As it is, this is the synopsis Deadline wrote about the series Cruel Intentions on Amazon Prime Video: “After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire establishment, they will do whatever it takes to preserve their power and reputation, including seducing the daughter of the Vice President of the United States.”

Until now, Amazon Prime Video would not yet have an official release date for this new version of Cruel Intentions, but we are sure that it will give a good hit of nostalgia to all those who saw and grew up with the original film. What do you think? Does the idea of ​​a series of this tape beat you?

