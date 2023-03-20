Income in the millions: Helene Fischer earned a golden nose with the “Rausch” tour

tz stars

From: Luke Einkammerer

Split

From March to October, Helene Fischer is on a big “Rausch” tour this year. At the 70 concerts, the Schlagerqueen cashes in properly.

Bremen – Schlager fans and passionate concert-goers will get their money’s worth this year, because Helene Fischer (38) goes on a big “Rausch” tour from March to October. While the audience is looking forward to a live spectacle of the extra class, a real flow of money is waiting for the Schlagerqueen’s account – because the concerts bring in millions.

New and old hits: Helene Fischer goes on a big “intoxication” tour

In October 2021, Helene Fischer’s eighth album “Rausch” was released and after a concert at the Munich Exhibition Center in August 2022, the undisputed hit queen will be moving through the whole country with her new songs this summer. The tour, which will be accompanied by Cirque du Soleil, kicks off on March 21st in the ÖVB Arena in Bremen and the final show will take place on October 8th in the Festhalle in Frankfurt.

Skin-tight jumpsuit, XXL leg slit & glitter bra: Helene Fischer’s hottest stage looks View photo gallery

Helene Fischer played her new and old hits live a whopping 70 times this year – it takes a cohort of more than a hundred people to set up such an undertaking. Like the Cologne tabloid Express reported at the “Intoxication” tour by Helene Fischer 40 musicians and dancers and 75 other staff members will be involved. In addition, six tour buses, over 100 costumes and 130 pairs of shoes are to be used – truly an event of superlatives.

This is how much the most successful live tours of all time have recorded: U2 – “360° Tour” (834 million euros) Ed Sheeran – “÷ Tour” (773 million euros) The Rolling Stones – “Bigger Bang Tour” (685 million euros) (Source: radiox.co.uk)

Schlagerqueen on the road to success: Helene Fischer earned a golden nose with the “Rausch” tour

It’s no wonder that a month-long live tour of such gigantic proportions generates a substantial profit. Loud Express Experts have estimated that Helene Fischer earns 225,000 euros with each of the 70 “Rausch” concerts. This sum is calculated from the income from ticket sales (approx. 70 million euros), merchandise and drinks (approx. 4 million euros) as well as the costs for production, hall rental, ticket sales (approx. 40 million) and fees to the concert agency.

Reason for joy for the Schlagerqueen: With every concert on her “Rausch” tour, Helene Fischer receives a six-figure sum © IMAGO/osnapix; IMAGO/Andreas Weihs (photomontage)

Bringing in a six-figure amount with every single show – what Helene Fischer achieved with the “Rausch” tour, many up-and-coming artists can only dream of. There should also have been an astronomical fee for the RTL2 documentary about Michael Wendler, which has since been tipped again. Sources used: amp.express.de, swp.de, radiox.co.uk