Increasing numbers of refugees in Brandenburg: Cities and municipalities are pushing for more help for schools and daycare centers

The association of cities and municipalities in Brandenburg is demanding more help for schools and daycare centers from the red-black-green state government in view of the increasing number of refugees. There are more and more indications of massive bottlenecks, said managing director Jens Graf of the German Press Agency. To support schools and day-care centers, the state government’s package of measures only contains state advisory services on the possible expansion of room capacities. “That’s not enough and ignores the drama of the situation.” Federal and state investments are needed for at least 5,000 additional school places and around 5,000 additional daycare places.

Interior Minister Michael Stübgen (CDU) will discuss with the district administrators and mayors on Wednesday how to relieve the municipalities of the accommodation and integration of refugees. After a long dispute, the state government had agreed on an action package. After that, 3,000 more places are to be created in the locations of the initial reception facility. The possible length of stay in the initial reception of up to 18 months should be exhausted, for special cases a length of up to 24 months is being considered. In addition, a model facility in districts or urban districts for refugees with no prospects of staying is being examined.

The Association of Towns and Municipalities welcomed the fact that the state government no longer wants to allocate refugees to the municipalities without prospects of a residence permit. “However, we also expect a financing commitment from the state,” said the managing director. At the same time, the association positively evaluated the financial means of more than 50 million euros this year for the accommodation of refugees and for more jobs in social work for migrants from the aid package for the energy crisis. (dpa)

