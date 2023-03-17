Roberto Borge, former governor of Quintana Roo, is linked to the process for organized crime

The former governor of Quintana Roo, Robert Borgewas linked to the process for the crime of organized crime.

In a hearing held at the Federal Justice Center in the Almoloya prison, State of Mexico, a judge made the second link to the process against the former president.

Robert Borge, who is imprisoned in a federal prison in Morelos, also faces three other criminal proceedings: one for irregular performance of public function and another for crimes of embezzlement, in addition to one of the federal order for operations with resources of illicit origin.

The link to the process against Borge for organized crime is for the alleged collusion with public officials and individuals for the irregular purchase and sale of 22 state government real estate, then administered by the State Heritage Institute, to family and friends.

At the time, the former governor of Quintana Roo, Carlos Joaquín González, said that Roberto Borges Angulo sold more than 10,000 hectares of the Quintana Roo territorial reserve to family, friends and people close to him, at a price below what was real. . He stated that said properties could not be acquired by individuals, because they were intended for social development.

On November 13, 2019, Roberto Borge Angulo was linked to proceedings for the crimes of irregular performance of functions and illegal delivery of concessions, in force in Quintana Roo. At that time, the former state president said he was the victim of political persecution.

The Special Prosecutor’s Office in Combating Corruption of Quintana Roo accused Borge of both crimes for allegedly having granted -when he was in office- five maritime and land concessions in an irregular manner to operate golf carts in Isla Mujeres and Chetumal.

The five companies that were granted the concessions during the Borge government are: Majubex SA de CV; Rentadora la Fortuna SA de CV; Land Transfers of the Sureste SA de CV; Transportes Recreativos SA de CV and Adventure Rents SA de CV

The Prosecutor’s Office argued that Borge had the responsibility of ensuring that the concession procedures were in accordance with the law, and that they had the study of necessity and the payment of rights required before the Ministry of Finance.

However the former governor of Quintana Roo obtained an amparo against the link to process for the crime of irregular performance of public function.

Roberto Borge was arrested in June 2017 when he was boarding a flight in Panama heading to Paris, France.

