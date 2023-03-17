Sporting Lisboa wins on penalties and qualifies for the Quarterfinals

Sporting beat the Gunners 5-3 in the penalty shootout and qualified for the next phase of the 2022-2023 Europa League. Jeremiah St.Juste, Ricardo Esgaio, Gonçalo Inácio, Arthur Gomes and Nuno Santos converted for the winning team, while that for the loser Gabriel Martinelli spoiled his opportunity.

Arsenal lost the chance to take the lead 97 minutes into the second half, crashing a ball off the post that Leandro Trossard lamented.

The figure of the meeting was Pedro Gonçalves. The Sporting Lisboa midfielder stood out against Arsenal as he scored 1 goal and kicked 3 times on target.

He was also key at the Emirates Stadium, Granit Xhaka. The Arsenal midfielder stood out against Sporting Lisboa as he scored 1 goal and kicked 2 times on target.

At 53 minutes into the second half, Sporting Lisboa midfielder Pedro Gonçalves embarrassed Jorginho, Arsenal midfielder, with a wonderful spout.

It was a game with many fouls and numerous interruptions. There were several cautioned: Fábio Vieira, Granit Xhaka, Manuel Ugarte, Rob Holding. Manuel Ugarte was sent off after receiving his second yellow, in the 118th minute of the second half.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta arranged a 4-3-3 formation on the pitch with Aaron Ramsdale in goal; Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhães and Olexandr Zinchenko on the defensive line; Fábio Vieira, Jorginho and Granit Xhaka in the middle; and Reiss Nelson, Gabriel Jesús and Gabriel Martinelli in attack.

For their part, those led by Ruben Marques Amorim planted themselves with a 3-4-3 strategy with Antonio Adán under the three sticks; Jeremiah St.Juste, Ousmane Diomande and Gonçalo Inácio in defense; Ricardo Esgaio, Pedro Gonçalves, Manuel Ugarte and Matheus Reis in midfield; and Marcus Edwards, Paulinho and Francisco Trincão up front.

The designated referee for the match was Antonio Mateu Lahoz.

From the twelve steps, Sporting achieved their pass to the Quarterfinals of the Europa League 2022 – 2023 against the Gunners, after having tied the first leg.

Note and image source: DataFactory