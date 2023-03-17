This is the delicious vacation of Stephanie Salas and Humberto Zurita in Acapulco

Humberto Zurita and Stephanie Salas are two starss of the performance in Mexico that have dazzled for giving themselves a chance in love, after they both lost their partners.

It should be noted that currently the couple no longer hides their relationship, because contrary to that, they show off their love in style and recently realized your vacations in the beautiful beaches of Acapulco.

“Boat ride through the port of Acapulco with my love Humberto Zurita”.

That was what the beautiful Stephanie Salas has posted on her Instagram account, where she boasts of how much fun she is having with her boyfriend Humberto Zurita in Acapulco.

They react to the couple’s vacation

Stephanie Salas in Acapulco



The lovers have conquered everyone in their networks and one of those who has surprised is the beautiful Michelle Salas who has reacted to the image, thus showing her joy for the happy couple.

But that’s not all, his followers on social networks have also fallen in love with the photos in an exclusive yacht club on the beaches of Acapulco, which have fully reserved access.

Humberto Zurita in Acapulco



“For love there is no age, how nice to see these photos of these lovebirds.” “They both deserve it, how many of us said how much we loved Zurita with someone else after the death of the actress, that now that it is a reality, the truth fills us with tenderness.”

Some of the reactions were: “At last we have such a beautiful union between these two lovers, what a beautiful yacht by the way.” “You can see that they love to look happy and share photos of how they are, maybe not together but smiling at all times,” among others.

IT MAY INTEREST YOU: Sexy Michelle Salas costumes are the best for Halloween

Will Michelle Salas get married?

Will Michelle Salas get married?



The person in charge of revealing the details about the wedding of Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz Granados was Osmel Sousa, a famous Cuban designer, producer and businessman who claimed to be aware of the marriage union of Luis Miguel’s daughter.

This is because the boyfriend is the son of “an almost niece” of his and all these statements began because he revealed that as soon as his participation in “La Casa de los Famosos 3” ends, he must travel to the Dominican Republic because it is in that country where it will take place. the event.

Due to the good taste of the “Beauty Czar” he himself would have been in charge of suggesting that the wedding of Michelle Salas and Danilo Díaz take place in an exclusive villa in the City of Santo Domingo and the recommendation file was accepted by the couple, who already they would be getting everything ready for the big day.

It can be noted that so far, Michelle Salas, daughter of Stephanie Salas, has not come out to confirm or deny this information released by Osmel Sousa, however, it is expected that she will be herself when she comes out to offer more information in the next few details.

