Unheard of in Miss France: a mother elected for the first time in the history of the beauty contest!

It is an event in the history of the Miss France competition. This Saturday, March 18, for the first time, a mother was crowned. This is Miss Southern Alps.
The continuation under this advertisement
Since its first edition in 1920, the Miss France beauty contest has become a veritable institution, with its own rules. Moreover, in recent years, the conditions of access to the crown have not failed to arouse lively controversy. Previously, each contender for the title had to meet very specific criteria: be officially single, childless and aged between 18 and 24, without a tattoo and measure at least 170 centimeters. But faced with challenges, the committee changed its rules. From now on, future Misses must simply be of legal age, have female civil status – which allows transgender people to be included –, can be married, have children and have one or more tattoos. And this relaxation has finally borne fruit: this Saturday, March 18, a 22-year-old candidate won the crown of Miss Southern Alps while being a mother !
“We pass a course”
It is at the convention center of Digne-les-Bains, capital of the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence, this Saturday, March 18, that the election of Miss Alpes du Sud takes place. And at the end of the evening, only one of the fourteen candidates in the running would have the chance to win the title. After much deliberation, it is Inès Chicot Roussel – a 22-year-old young woman from Sisteron and mother of a child – what has returned this privilege. And this victory had a very special flavor for the candidate! “We can be a woman in her own right, mom and miss. To be the first mother to be elected miss is a big step in the world of misses. It goes down in history so it’s a great first. I’m proud, it’s a big step, we’re passing a milestone“, she confided to our colleagues from the newspaper Provence.
The continuation under this advertisement
“She had her place“
As for Lydia Podossenoff, Miss Provence Côte d’Azur regional delegate, she said: “Something extraordinary happened. (…) Inès is 22 years old. She is a full mom. Her profile in the middle of the fourteen candidates did not shock at all, she had her place. (…) (Electing) a mother is really a big leap!“
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.