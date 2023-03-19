Cool head instead of revenge

Frankfurter Rundschau

Frankfurter Rundschau (ots)

The case of the two 12- and 13-year-old girls who are said to have killed Luise, who was the same age, is stirring up the country. A lower age limit would not prevent such – fortunately very rare – crimes. Even in countries with a lower age limit, children commit serious crimes. Experts say that even if children with older offenders were incarcerated, the risk of recidivism would increase. Rather, youth welfare and, in some cases, child psychiatry are in demand.

Justice Minister Marco Buschmann is therefore right when he does not want to comply with populist demands. The consequences are far more troubling: parents, teachers and authorities must be vigilant when there are signs of escalating violence.

Original content from: Frankfurter Rundschau, transmitted by news aktuell