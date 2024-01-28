Lenier Table He had a very sweet 2023 on a professional level, and everything indicates that this year will be equally or more successful than the previous one. The Cuban singer and composer is behind some of the songs of great music stars and the current scene such as Marc Anthony, Grupo Firme, Olga Tañón or Tekashi 6ix9ine and Yailin La Más Viral. Songs that swept platforms and continue to accumulate views on YouTube.

There is no doubt that Lenier Mesa’s lyrics are capable of reaching the heart. Proof of them is their worldwide hit “How do I pay you.” But in addition to performing his own compositions, the Cuban also writes for other artists, demonstrating his versatility and his ability to adapt to other rhythms and singers by composing for them.

Reviewing his 2023, the singer and composer shared some of the songs he composed for other artists and the truth is that the list speaks for itself…

“Let’s talk with music, otherwise let’s not talk so much. Everything I wrote this year 2023, thanks to these great artists for giving me the opportunity to work with them and their entire team. Thanks to my producers too, this 2024 there’s more to come. Thanks to God”said Lenier Mesa before tagging Marc Anthony, Olga Tañón, Yailin La Más Viral, 6ix9ine, Angel Dior, TiTo El Bambino, Grupo Firme, Luis Fernando Borjas and Bulin 47.

Furthermore, in the compilation he made, he also included “Punta Cana”, the new release by Marc Anthony. Without a doubt, 2024 is off to a strong start for Lenier Mesa who promises to continue creating more musical hits.

“The hardest pencil in Cuba,” wrote one follower, while others asked him for more songs with Yailin and Tekashi 6ix9ine.