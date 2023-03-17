New Zealand faces Tiktok ban in parliament

Decisions on restrictions regarding the use of the app have recently been taken in the EU Parliament and in several countries such as Denmark, Great Britain and Belgium.

Tiktok has been criticized for collecting sensitive information from users, and the debate over the Chinese app has raged for years around the world.

According to a leaked email, New Zealand will follow the example of other countries and block Tiktok on phones used by people working in parliament starting March 31.

(M): Important question

In Sweden there are no similar restrictions and when SVT asked the eight parliamentary parties about their views on Tiktok, several agreed that it is an important issue that needs to be taken seriously.

Sweden’s Minister for Civil Defense Carl-Oskar Bohlin (M), on the other hand, did not want to comment on individual apps, but said then that it is good to continuously evaluate security protection work in Sweden.

– You must not sit back and think that you have done the work because you allow or ban a single app.