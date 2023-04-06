Indomitable defeat Indians

Juarez City.- In a hard-fought border classic, the Indomables of Ciudad Juárez emerged victorious in the last seconds of the match with a score of 108-110.

To the surprise of the fans present in the stands, the captain of the colts, Ramsés “La Ranita” Suárez did not enter the game. Despite the fact that he was seen warming up and receiving muscle activation by one of the masseurs, coach Javier Mendoza decided to reserve him for postseason games.

Instead, the colts decided to give continuity to the youngest players on the squad. Led by Alan Castejón, Juan Mendoza and Jacobo Jurado, the colts lit up the stands at the close of the third period, when Castejón launched the ball from midfield in the last second of the period, the score by the former UACJ player allowed his team will finish the match with an 87-91 lead.

In the last quarter things heated up when the referee called a foul for the Indians that cut off a promising advance for the Colts, from the bench, the players jumped on the referee to claim the play.

With just 30 seconds on the clock and a point difference, the two squads were shooting from long distance in search of a miracle. Tempers finally boiled over when Mendoza pulled Muñoz’s shirt.

Gabriel “El Zurdo” Vázquez and Ramsés Suárez entered the field to claim the referee for unindicated fouls. The game finally ended when Mendoza got hold of the ball in order to consume the final seconds. The colts left the bench to finally celebrate their second victory in the border classic.

After this game, the Indomitable will prepare to play this weekend the first postseason games, in which they will have to beat the complicated squad of the Dorados de Chihuahua at the Manuel Bernardo Aguirre gym.

While the Indians have been eliminated from the competition.