Bochum: The tendency at Ordets

VfL Bochum apparently wants to work with Ivan Ordets in the long term. As the ‘kicker’ reports, Bochum are interested in keeping the central defender beyond the current season. The 30-year-old also tends to stay on Castroper Strasse. However, an obligation is only possible if VfL holds the class.

The right-footed player is currently on loan for the Revierklub. In the summer of last year, Bochum took advantage of a special regulation by FIFA to bring the Ukrainian international from Dinamo Moscow on board. For the current table-14. In the Bundesliga, he has been on the pitch 25 times in all competitions and directs the defence.

