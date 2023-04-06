Leonardo Gil does not view the tie in Colombia with bad eyes: “To add as a visitor is very important”

The midfielder Leonardo Gil was clear in pointing out the importance of scoring points as a visitor in the Copa Libertadores, as a result of which he will later have to define at the Monumental Stadium and there it is necessary to leave the units at home.

Colo Colo went to Colombia to face Deportivo Pereira in the Copa Libertadores. The Cacique had to settle for a draw despite the dangerous chances that materialized, but unfortunately they could not define in the best way and that allows them to equalize one by one with the conquest of Leonardo Gil.

The importance of adding as a visitor

It was the scorer of the game himself who spoke with the Chilevisión television channel after the match, who highlighted the importance of scoring a point as a visitor, which is very favorable in the Copa Libertadores tournament and told why.

“It is very important. When you play the Copa Libertadores, getting points as a visitor is important because then it’s time to define at home. Now another game is coming abroad and then we already started playing at home ”, were his words in this regard.

But it was not the only thing, because he also referred to how he saw the game on the field, pointing to the enormous sacrifice and wear and tear that the team made, surpassing its rival in football throughout the first half, but that in the complement they managed match.

“In the first half we were better, in the second they evened out a little more. We both had clear situations. The truth is that we had the game under control and they converted from a cross, but hey, we came to a very difficult pitch”.

Colo Colo must now quickly return to Chile to start preparing for his next game, because on Sunday he will return to the field of the Estadio Monumental, this time as a visitor, to face Santiago City in the Copa Chile.

