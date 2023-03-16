INE installs Technical Committee for the Implementation of the electoral “Plan B”

The National Electoral Institute (INE) installed today the Technical Committee for the Implementation of the Electoral Reform 2023, whose members will be in charge of proposing the modifications to the internal regulatory and administrative instruments for compliance with the so-called “Plan B” promoted by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador y Morena, without the backing of the opposition.

During the first extraordinary session of the Committee, the members of said committee unanimously approved the Work Plan and Schedule of activities for compliance with the reform, for its presentation and, where appropriate, approval this Thursday before the plenary session of the General Council .

The counselor Claudia Zavala, president of the Committeetrusted that the dialogue and the committed work of its members “will lead to a better landing of the great responsibility that has been entrusted to us by the General Council.”

The Work Plan and Schedule endorsed by the Committee contemplate the deadlines to comply with the transitory articles of the electoral reform decree. The approved draft agreement has two general lines of action.

The first, related to the modification of the organic structures of the Institute, which will imply issuing guidelines for the review, resizing and compaction of the administrative units of the INE.

Likewise, it includes the compaction of structures not contemplated in the reform; the taking of opinion and conclusion in the design, as well as in the criteria for the evaluation and appointment of the operative members; the calculation and comprehensive review of staff salary tabulators; the identification of the measures, administrative adaptations and the cost that the organizational restructuring will imply.

In addition, the determination related to the installation of local bodies and auxiliary offices, as well as changes in the assignment of goods.

The second line of action has to do with the normative adaptation that will imply the elaboration of the inventory of all the regulations that govern the Institute, in charge of the Legal Department; the remission of part of this management of the inventory to each of the units responsible for the regulations that, within the scope of their competence, must carry out the analysis for the elaboration of the diagnosis-impact of the regulations that must be modified.

Also the review and analysis of priority regulations of an administrative nature that include the adjustments sent by the responsible units; the approval by the Committee of the proposals for modification to the priority electoral and administrative norms and the determination of the order in which they will be presented to the General Council.

For the proper functioning of the Committee, it was approved that it hold two ordinary sessions in May and August, as well as the extraordinary sessions that are required for the fulfillment of the objectives entrusted to it by the General Council.

It should be remembered that the Technical Committee for the implementation of the 2023 Electoral Reform, created by agreement of the General Council on March 3, has among its objectives to identify the normative and administrative instruments of the Institute in which the corresponding adjustments will have to be made to that they be modified in a manner congruent with the electoral legal reform.

In addition, identify and adapt the regulations related to government propaganda, social communication, equity and impartiality in electoral processes; determine the administrative measures and adaptations that must be carried out, as well as calculate the cost that the organic and occupational restructuring of the Institute will imply.

This body also has the objective of planning the execution of the works due to the provisions of the transitory articles of the Decree, analyzing its feasibility. before the start of the 2024 electoral processes.