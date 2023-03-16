Pensions: the inter-union calls for a 9th day of strikes and demonstrations on March 23

The inter-union fighting against the pension reform called on Thursday March 16 to “local gatherings of proximity” this weekend, and a ninth day of strikes and demonstrations on Thursday March 23, after the government’s decision to resort to 49.3 to pass its bill.

Denouncing a passage « a force »the inter-union “measures with seriousness the responsibility that the executive bears in the social and political crisis which results from this decision, a real denial of democracy”she wrote in a press release.

Luc Rouban: “The mobilization on pensions shows a distrust of the social hierarchy”

The President of the Republic Emmanuel Macron and his government decided this Thursday to opt for the use of 49.3, stirring up the anger of opponents of the reform.

Call on students to block study places

The last day of mobilization, Wednesday March 15, brought together more than 1.5 million people throughout France according to the inter-union, 480,000 according to the Ministry of the Interior.

“Today, it is this exemplary social movement that demonstrates that the President of the Republic and his government are in check before the National Assembly”say the eight main French unions in their press release.

In a separate press releasethe student union L’Alternative has called on students to hold general assemblies as of Friday, March 17 “to block their places of study” et “to get closer to the sectors on strike, to identify and block roads, stations, ports and airports nearby to support workers”.