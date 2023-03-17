INE takes the implementation of the electoral ‘Plan B’ to the limit

CDMX.- The restructuring of the National Electoral Institute ordered in “Plan B” of the electoral reform will take place after October, not on August 1.

Even in the work plan of the Committee in charge of implementing the new electoral regulations, it is noted that at the time the “viability” of its application will be analyzed before the start of the 2024 electoral process, which with the reform would be the third week of November.

The INE General Council approved said document, which establishes that between March 17 and October 31, the areas involved will be dedicated to modifying the internal regulations and drawing up guidelines to design the new restructuring.

“The tasks will be carried out to identify the measures, administrative adaptations and the cost that the organic restructuring of the Institute will imply, for which the feasibility of the adjustments will be taken into account before the beginning of the electoral processes that will have to be verified. in the year 2024”, justifies the document.

During the session, the councilors argued that the electoral reform gives them a period of eight months, starting in January, for the restructuring. However, since this was published on March 2, the dates change, and the deadline is in October.

Counselor Claudia Zavala, president of the Committee, argued that they will first prepare a “founding basis” for each decision they make.

“We really have a huge responsibility on the table, a responsibility that has to do with an analysis of structural organization, but also an analysis of people’s rights, and we cannot lose sight of that,” he warned.

“Plan B” not only contemplates the disappearance of 1,264 committees, it also orders the merger of 16 addresses and units into six, and compacting the rest of the areas to the minimum necessary, for which the agency foresees the dismissal of at least 6,000 employees.

The representative of Morena, Mario Llergo, accused the councilors of violating the new electoral law, since its transitional laws require that the restructuring and modification of regulations should have concluded on August 1.

He demanded that the creation of the Administration Commission, made up of five directors and the head of the Internal Control Body, related to Morena, be postponed, on which the restructuring would fall.

Therefore, he accused the councilors of “challenging” the Republic.

“With this agreement there is not the slightest doubt, the law does not matter to them, what matters are their privileges and their pacts in the dark,” he said.

The Morenista, who had not attended the Council sessions, accused the president of the INE, Lorenzo Córdova, and the councilor Ciro Murayama of being responsible for the “people’s” battle against the INE.

“Their defeat is a fact and we are going to make sure that they live it and that they feel it. They will erase their smile and in the end their memory,” he released.

Light of the World Appears

After the deputy of Morena, Hamlet García accused the councilors of corruption, due to observations made by the internal comptroller on INE bidding processes, Murayama reminded him of his religious past.

“Although there are those who defend the Light of the World (church to which the legislator supposedly belongs and whose religious leader is imprisoned), that leads them to the darkness of not knowing how to read or the agenda,” he told him.

He demanded that the morenistas explain how the INE will land “the nonsense” that they approved in “Plan B”. For example, he stated, getting an auxiliary office to replace 28 District Boards.

“It is nonsense to think that in that area an auxiliary office and an operational member will suffice. They are laying off 139 people, and keeping one. How is the INE going to make it viable?” he said.

For this reason, he trusted that in the next eight months, the Supreme Court will overthrow “Plan B.”

Action plan

In their calendar it is proposed that from today until October 31, they will carry out 17 actions on the organic structure and the adaptation of the regulations.

In March they will issue the guidelines for the review, resizing and compaction of the structure.

From April 1 to October 31, the organizational restructuring project will be designed, with the new functions that the decentralized and central administrative units will have.

From July 1 to October 31, the “member designation criteria” will be concluded.

As of August, the calculation and comprehensive review of the salary tabulators of its personnel and local public organizations will be carried out, but it is also noted that the project could be ready on the last day of October.

In that same period, a document will be prepared to “identify the measures, administrative adaptations and the cost that the organic restructuring of the Institute will imply.”

Between October 16 and 20, the Committee will channel the projects on resizing and compacting the organic structure to the OIC for validation.

It is noted that until October 31, the actions on the installation of local organizations and auxiliary offices will be determined.

On that same date, the change in personnel assignment and budget allocations will be proposed.

Changes to the internal regulations will be made before April 30, as ordered by “Plan B”, in administrative, budgetary, control and political party matters.

Before June 30, these documents must be analyzed by the departments and units to find out their diagnosis and impact, in order to prepare the final ones.

The Committee will approve a new calendar in September in which it determines the deadlines in which the General Council will approve the restructuring and regulatory agreements, and, consequently, implement them.