Inflation: in Denain, in the North, vouchers are distributed

To fight against inflation, the city of Denain, in the North, distributes vouchers of 50 euros to its inhabitants, regardless of their income.

A queue in front of the doors of the town hall of Denain (North). Residents eager to receive their 50 euro voucher, a welcome help in times of high inflation. “It’s a nice little boost for everyone,” rejoices a Denaisienne. “You have to recognize that life is very hard for everyone, and then I was a craftsman, I don’t have much for retirement. I only have 900 euros in retirement, so 50 euros allows me to buy me goods to eat more”summarizes a retiree.

A budget of 400,000 euros for the town hall

50 euros per household, 8,200 vouchers will thus be distributed. Inside the town hall, you also wait your turn. Registration and signature, the organization is identical to an election day. Last year, the same operation cost 400,000 euros, or 2% of the municipal budget. Again, support can be received regardless of income.