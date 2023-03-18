Inflation in February in Santa Fe was 6.5% and exceeded 98% in one year

The Provincial Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Ipec) published the “Consumer Price Index” report corresponding to the month of February 2023. From there it can be deduced that the inflation rate in the province of Santa Fe was 6.5% , only one point below what was released at the national level by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (INDEC) which was 6.6 percent. The provincial annual accumulated thus reached 98.6%.

According to the same report, it was determined that the items that increased the most were:

– Food and beverages: 8.6%

– Housing and basic services: 7.2%

– Medical care and health expenses: 6.6%

As far as food and beverages are concerned, the rise in oranges, red meats, mainly roasts, legumes, eggs and fish stand out.

Butchery and greengrocers, the items that rose the most in February

The report of the Price Observatory of the province of Santa Fe of February 2023 showed a percentage variation in prices of 16.56%, compared to January, in a set of surveyed agri-food chains.

According to this measurement, the main increases were seen in the butchery and greengrocery items, while the warehouse, baked goods and dairy items did not show large percentage variations. The drought begins to impact more and more strongly on the price of products.