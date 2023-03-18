Video: Boeing takes off with huge fuel leak

When looking out of the window, the passengers should have gotten quite a shock.
The flight from Delta Air Lines from Charlotte to Detroit should have taken about an hour and a half. March 14th was for flight DL2481 however, it was over after 20 minutes.
Die Boeing 717 had to return to the airport of departure immediately after take-off. reason was a huge fuel leak on the right wing.
The 23 year old machine with the Registriernummer N925AT climbed to an altitude of 1.173 Meterflew a loop and as quickly as possible controlled the runway for one emergency landing an.
investigation has been initiated
The plane touched down without any problems and nobody was injured. Now it is important to find out how the fuel leak could have happened. A corresponding Investigation was initiated.
After the incident, a runway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT) was closed for several hours Air traffic blocked. The result was numerous delays.