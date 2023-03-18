Video: Boeing takes off with huge fuel leak

When looking out of the window, the passengers should have gotten quite a shock.

The flight from Delta Air Lines from Charlotte to Detroit should have taken about an hour and a half. March 14th was for flight DL2481 however, it was over after 20 minutes.

Die Boeing 717 had to return to the airport of departure immediately after take-off. reason was a huge fuel leak on the right wing.

The 23 year old machine with the Registriernummer N925AT climbed to an altitude of 1.173 Meterflew a loop and as quickly as possible controlled the runway for one emergency landing an.