Five times Haaland shoots RB from | Horror notes for Leipzig

Manchester City started with total ball control, maximum uncomfortable pressing and good early chances. The referee team then played the main role: questionable VAR intervention at 1-0, an overlooked foul against Blaswich before the 2-0 and letting City keeper Ederson get away with a rude entry far in front of his own penalty area broke RB Leipzig at least as much as the three goals from Erling Haaland (22nd, 24th, 45th + 2).

Even after the change of sides, the ex-Dortmunder kept going and scored his goals four and five (53rd, 57th). Haaland was only interrupted by Ilkay Gündogan’s goal to make it 4-0 (49th). Haaland was substituted after an hour to standing ovations. Who knows where this run would have ended. The game then rippled along before Kevin De Bruyne made it 7-0 in injury time.

ManCity – Leipzig: The line-ups

Torfolge

1:0 Haaland (22nd): Henrichs touches the ball with his arm after a corner. After VAR intervention, there is a penalty for City, which Haaland sinks in the bottom right.

2:0 Haaland (24th):De Bruyne nails a long-range shot to the crossbar, Haaland spirals into the air and heads the rebound into the goal. Blaswich was already beaten.

3:0 Haaland (45.+2): A Grealish corner heads Dias to the inside post, from where the ball tumbles down the goal line. Haidara wants to clarify, but can’t help but shoot the approaching Haaland.

4-0 Gundogan (49′): City plays Grealish from right to left in a controlled manner from Ederson. His pass finds Gündogan on the edge of the penalty area, who puts Haidara on the wrong foot and sinks his weaker left flat into the far corner.

5:0 Haaland (53rd): Another goal from a corner: Silva heads the ball back into business at the far post. After a little ping-pong in the five-meter space, Haaland is in the right place and slams the leather into the net.

6:0 Haaland (57th): Next corner, Haaland again: After a short variant, the ball falls again at the feet of the Norwegian, who finishes cool as usual.

7:0 De Bruyne (90.+1): De Bruyne crowns his outstanding performance with a wonderful flick from 18 meters.

The notes for RB Leipzig

From now on orients itself FT when assigning grades according to the internationally accepted scheme and evaluates the players on a scale from 1 to 10.

Substituted:

63′ A. Silva for Werner

63′ Poulsen for Forsberg

63′ Simakan for Haidara

72′ Olmo for Szoboszlai

80′ Klostermann for Henrichs