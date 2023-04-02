Injured migrant transferred to Mexico City

Juarez City.- A migrant who was injured in the fire at the National Institute of Migration facilities was transferred tonight by air to a hospital in another city.

In a private service ambulance of the SEOF company and guarded by three units of the Municipal Police commanded by the University District command, he was taken from Hospital 6 of Social Security.

The three patrol cars and the ambulance took the confined lane of Paseo Triunfo de la República and continued on Tecnológico to the airport.

There they entered through the private area of ​​the Abraham González International Airport where the plane 5214 of the Mexican Air Force was waiting on the runway.

The plane was boarded, in addition to the injured person, by medical and INM personnel, all supervised on the spot by Commissioner Francisco Garduño Yáñez.

The identity, nationality, it was only reported that the transfer is to a hospital in Mexico City.