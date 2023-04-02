What do Pedro Sola’s kisses taste like? Aldair Leal tells the truth

Some days ago Peter alone He became a trend on social networks, as he attended a podcast as a guest, and ended up giving a tremendous kiss to one of the influencers who hosts “Somos + Batos”.

And it is that, as we told you in The Truth Newsthe entertainment journalist, was talking a little about his career on Mexican television, but he also talked about the controversial relationship between Apio and Erik Rubín.

When suddenly one thing led to another and ended up kissing Aldair Lealwho is allegedly a collaborator of TV Azteca, who is very confident with the member of “Ventaneando”, or at least that’s what he says in a Tiktok, where he also comments that uncle Pedro’s kisses taste like alone.

What do Pedro Sola’s kisses taste like?

It was with a Tiktok video, that Aldair recapitulated the entire broadcast of his podcast, to point out how that moment was lived, although he said in confidence with pedrito, the influencer, he pointed out that if he came to feel nervousalthough he declared that he has no problem with kissing another man and even less if it is his friend.

“It was a little kiss from the compass, nothing more… When I sat next to Pedrito I started to get very nervous… It doesn’t taste like mayonnaise, I have to clarify it for you, but it’s my first time kissing a man,” he said.

On the other hand, the communicator he said very happy and content of having kissed Pedro Sola, although yes, it was a strange experience.

“It was a strange experience, but I’m glad it was with Pedrito, also, I want you to tell me how many people in the world can say that they kissed Pedrito Sola, no one to shame, just me,” he concluded.

It may interest you: This is how Pati Chapoy reacted with Pedro Sola after his mistake with the mayonnaise

Where to see the episode of “Somos+Batos”?







To see the video, it is necessary to enter the Youtube channel “We are + batos”that is where the episode of Pedro Sola is located and of course, thousands of other guests.

Follow us on Google news, Facebook and Twitter to keep you informed with today’s news!