Ins Hernand, after his controversial behavior at the Goya: I am glad to be fulfilling my role

The show had started before the Valladolid Fair turn off all the lights and Javis and Ana Beln come on stage. Everyone present at the Goya Awards had something in common, beyond cinema: They had walked through an endless red carpet filled with media, magnificent dresses and which, in the end, became one of the most talked about parts of the gala. The reason has a name and surname. Ins Hernand. The most hooligan face, RTVE had said in a press release prior to the event.

The 31-year-old influencer, Playz presenter and collaborator on the Mercedes Mil program, I don’t know what you’re talking abouthe went with a casual attitude and the excessive calm ended up playing tricks on him. Oh, I don’t know what her name is, he said of the actress Silvia Abascal; intercepted Sigourney Weaver to encourage her to drink Valladolid winecaused an uncomfortable moment when interviewing Salvador Sobral, confused Mara León with his representative and, to make matters worse, if refiring a The Snow Society like the cannibals movie. Swearing, belching and unbridled passion when seeing the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchezwere other of his most criticized moments.

The RTVE statement

After the controversy unleashed by Hernand’s attitude, accused on social networks of having been swallowed up by her own character and admired by others for the same reason, the RTVE Interactive Media News Council has issued a statement to officially express its rejection of the tone and content of the Goya Awards red carpet broadcast on RTVE Play by an external collaborator. Hernand is not mentioned, but no one doubts that she is the one we are talking about.

Good morning. We attach our statement about what happened in the broadcast of the red carpet of the Goya Awards 2024 on RTVE Play. Not everything goes… pic.twitter.com/lMWsXQOwbz — RTVE.es News Council (@cdirtve_es) February 12, 2024

In the text, it is emphasized that As much as we want to give a casual, alternative tone and designed for a youth audience, we believe that any content that carries the RTVE brand must comply with quality and neutrality standards. collected in the RTVE style book and within the framework of the Information Statute, specifically its articles 8 and 9, which the Corporation’s professionals are well aware of and to which they are indebted.

Finally, it puts the accent on a specific act. Aside from other more than debatable interventions throughout the broadcast (burping, complaints, bad words without context…), it seems to us that the flattering tone towards a President of the Government, whatever the sign, has no place on the radio. public television, which is everyone’sthey detail, then state: This Council will ask those responsible for RTVE Play for explanations and will report on them later.

Hernand’s response

However much since the Corporacin a manifesto introduced by a not everything goesno matter how much the networks have exploded with complaints of work intrusion and lack of respect, The noise, which has evidently reached Hernand’s ears, seems to have bounced like a ball off a fronton.

I am dedicated to entertainment and honestly, I am glad to be fulfilling my role — InsHernand (@InesRisotas) February 12, 2024

The influencer has written a brief post in which she has defended her behavior because, she understands, it is part of her role. I am dedicated to entertainment and honestly, I am glad to be fulfilling my role, he wrote, adding at the end the emoticon of a hand making the gesture that everything is fine. Meanwhile, Spain is divided again between those who believe it was funny and entertaining and those who think that neither the behavior was appropriate nor the Goya red carpet the right place.