Insiders reveal more about the celebrity couple: Are Lukas Gage and Chris Appleton engaged?

A love story in a hurry…

The series star of “The White Lotus”, Lukas Gage (27), and celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton (39) are said to have got engaged after only a short relationship. This was confirmed by two sources close to the couple and revealed by People magazine.

The rapid development of love has surprised some fans, however, according to the sources, they are excited about the couple. “They seem like a perfect match,” says one of the insiders.

Another friend of Chris Appleton’s close shared: “Chris has been looking for something real for a long time and has now been enchanted by Lukas. It’s unbelievable how quickly it happened.”

So far, the couple has not yet officially confirmed their engagement.

Chris Appleton already explained in an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show”: “I’m very much in love.” The two spent a romantic vacation together in Mexico in February. Numerous snapshots of the couple are already circulating on Instagram. Appleton is best known for styling stars like Kim Kardashian, 42, and Jennifer Lopez, 53.

Lukas Gage said of the relationship on NBC’s Today show: “I feel very lucky and very much in love. We have fun together, we have adventures and it’s for the best.”

Gage has played several gay characters in the past. However, some fans still had concerns last year because he was not officially part of the LGBTQ community. The actor confidently dismissed the criticism, replying, “You don’t know my alphabet.”

“The White Lotus” viewers will remember Gage’s remarkable rimming scene with lead character Armond (Murray Bartlett) – a performance for which he even received much praise.

Gage also shone in Season 4 of the Netflix hit “You – You will love me” with his queer character.

If the engagement rumors are true, we wish them both all the best for the future.

More LGBTQ news is on Facebook and up Instagram – now follow Queer BILD.