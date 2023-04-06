Italy: Silvio Berlusconi suffers from chronic leukemia

The former leader was hospitalized on Wednesday for respiratory problems.

The day after Silvio Berlusconi’s hospitalization, the doctors of the former President of the Italian Council announced that he was suffering from chronic leukemia and a lung infection. Nicknamed “the immortal” for his longevity in politics, he was in a state “stable”Thursday, April 6.

“We are all very concerned. I hope he will have the strength to withstand this latest blow which has an ominous name, leukemia”said Deputy Culture Minister Vittorio Sgarbi, a friend of Silvio Berlusconi. The 86-year-old media mogul and senator, who has been in and out of hospital in recent years, was admitted to the cardiology unit of San Raffaele Hospital in Milan on Wednesday with respiratory problems.

“Let’s hope the lion comes back to lead the party soon, he never gives up. He is the leader of our party”said Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, number 2 of the conservative Forza Italia party, a member of the ruling coalition. According to the Ansa news agency citing sources around him, the octogenarian started chemotherapy on Wednesday to treat his leukemia.