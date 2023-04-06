After hacker attacks: Pirate Party Saxony-Anhalt calls for more public data protection

Pirate Party Germany

Magdeburg (ots)

After the hacker attacks on the servers of the state authorities, the Pirate Party in Saxony-Anhalt urgently urged better human and financial resources for data protection in the state. For the upcoming replacement at the head of the responsible authority, PIRATES are demanding a public tender.

Ronny Meier, state chairman of the Pirate Party in Saxony-Anhalt:

“The hacker attack again alarmingly shows the weaknesses of our public infrastructure. Only with a lot of luck there was no damage, but that cannot be counted on in a federal state of ongoing data scandals. Action must now be taken urgently.”

It was only in March that it became public that access to sensitive Registration data in Saxony-Anhalt is almost uncontrolled. The Anhalt-Bitterfeld district is still struggling with the consequences of the 2021 cyber attack. Not only was public administration paralyzed there, but masses of personal data and confidential registration entries were also stolen.

The PIRATES in Saxony-Anhalt are therefore demanding better staffing for the data protection authority and a democratic procedure for the replacement at the top. Instead of a backroom proposal for a fixed-term salary post, a competent person is needed for a public office. This can only be ensured through a public tender and retention of the time limit.

Ronny Meier: “We are appealing to the state government to better equip the data protection authority in the public interest. And we are appealing to the members of the state parliament not to agree to the planned abolition of a public tender and the permanent tenure of this important office.”

E-Mail:

[email protected]

Web:

https://lsa-piraten.de/

All press releases can be found online at:

www.piratenpartei.de/presse/mitteilungen

Original content from: Pirate Party Germany, transmitted by news aktuell