Jorge Macri announced that he went out to learn about the problems of the residents of Recoleta and the networks are delusional

While the south of the City is practically forgotten by the government of Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, Macri’s candidate, his cousin Jorge, chose to begin his proselytizing tour in the Recoleta neighborhood.

The candidate even explained that he went with Larreta to find out about the problems these neighbors have and that obviously the macrismo could not improve in 16 years.

The networks could only make fun of the Buenos Aires native who wants to govern the City of Buenos Aires even though he is lazy with papers.