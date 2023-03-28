With just over a billion users around the world, Instagram is one of the most used social networks.

Recently, it was revealed that the Meta platform was the second most downloaded application on mobile devices.

To this day, Instagram is one of the most popular and used social networks in Mexico.

Instagram, one of the most used social networks in Mexico, has a new function ready with which it will allow users to celebrate their birthday in the purest style of the Meta platform.

The social network today owned by Meta was launched in 2010 and, in its beginnings, caused a great stir worldwide; a social network that focused on one of the most deeply rooted hobbies in a large part of people: photography.

Today, According to data from DataReportal, Instagram has 1.2 billion users globallywith India being the country with the largest number of Internet users.

In Mexico, in fact, it ranks as the fourth most popular platform on the market, below Facebook, WhatsApp and Messenger, making it clear that Meta is the leading company in our country.

On the other hand, the study Q2 2022: Store Intelligence Data Digestcarried out by the application analysis platform Sensor Tower, details that Instagram is the second most downloaded mobile application in 2022, with the Chinese platform leading downloads on both Android and iOS.

Seen from this perspective, it is almost impossible to imagine the digital section without the presence of Instagram, a platform that, over time, has evolved as the market demands greater innovation.

Instagram prepares a function to celebrate users’ birthdays

As is well known, the social networking market tries to renew and innovate, if what is intended is to win over users.

The case of Instagram is one of the most striking, because, to this day, it seems that it has lost the battle with TikTok, the Chinese social network being the most popular short video platform among users.

For this reason, the Meta platform seeks to constantly update itself in order to increase its user base, and now has a new feature ready that will allow your community to celebrate your birthday with a new filter.

The information was released through Twitter, where Alessandro Paluzzi, a mobile developer, revealed what’s new to come to the social network owned by Mark Zuckerberg.

#Instagram is working on a new way to celebrate your birthday: take a selfie and they will add a birthday effect to it ? ?? It will only be visible on your birthday but you can remove it at any time by changing your profile picture pic.twitter.com/14Cq3PiHmq — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) March 26, 2023

It should be noted that said filter will only appear on the day the user has a birthday, this with the aim that, through a selfie, he shows his followers and/or friends how he celebrates an important date.

