Inter Miami and Messi need to turn the page, after chaotic preseason

FORT LAUDERDALE-. Lionel Messi and Inter Miami They closed their chaotic preseason on Thursday, with a 1-1 draw against Newell’s Old Boys, the team from which the Argentine star emerged.

It was the first time that the star, eight times awarded the Ballon d’Or, faced the club where the career of his compatriot Gerardo Martino, current coach of Inter Miami, also originated.

Messi played as a child for that Rosario club, before going to the Barcelona youth team, from where he rose to stardom. “Tata” Martino, also from Rosario, played for the Leproso team and also directed it.

He holds the record for most appearances in team history.

With the stadium packed with fans eager to see Messi on the field, the 36-year-old star did not have much impact on the outcome of the game. He missed a free throw in the first half but looked healthy, darting forward with good speed and easily eluding his rivals.

Messi had missed the February 4 match, a victory in Hong Kong, due to a lingering ailment. He was sidelined for the entire game due to a groin injury.

Many fans booed him and demanded a refund of the tickets. The organizers canceled a pair of friendly matches of the Argentina national team in China.

Picsart_24-02-04_19-26-42-866.jpg Fans react during the friendly match between Hong Kong and Inter Miami in Hong Kong, Sunday, February 4, 2024. Fans were disappointed because Lionel Messi did not play. AP/Louise Delmotte

On Thursday, Messi left the game after 60 minutes, along with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez. It was then that a young fan invaded the field with his arms extended towards the Argentine, before being intercepted by security personnel.

Martino commented that Messi felt good after Thursday’s match, and was confident that he would recover adequately for the regular season.

“I see him fully recovered. Yes, we take him little by little… The idea is that he arrives well prepared,” Martino said. “He also mentioned to me that he finished the game very well.”

Shanyder Borgelin put Inter Miami ahead with a header in the 64th minute. Franco Díaz equalized for Newell’s in the 83rd.

Messi’s first preseason as an MLS player would not have gone according to plan. Inter Miami undertook a global exhibition tour, for marketing purposes, that featured Messi and Suárez.

Lionel Messi (46).jpg Lionel Messi of Inter Miami warms up before the friendly match against Al Hilal, Monday, January 29, 2024, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. AP Photo

But the public relations were rather negative for the club. And they didn’t show very good results on the field either.

The Florida team was outscored by a total of 12 goals to 7 in its first five games, before winning in Hong Kong. That victory was overshadowed by the displeasure of the spectators at the fact that neither Messi nor Suárez played.

“We understand the disappointment of the public that filled the stadium due to the absences of Leo and Luis. This decision has been made together with the medical staff,” Martino said after that game. “We were at great risk of aggravating their injuries, that’s why they couldn’t be in the game… We apologize.”

Now, Inter Miami will turn its attention to the 2024 regular season, hoping for better results. He didn’t qualify for the playoffs the previous year.

The club will host Real Salt Lake on February 21.

“Tonight he played almost 60 minutes, and the idea is that he arrives well prepared on the 21st,” Martino confided about Messi.

Source: AP