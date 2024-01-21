Inter Miami loses an Argentine forward due to injury

FORT LAUDERDALE-. Facundo Farías, Argentine striker for Inter Miami suffers a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee, and will miss the entire next season.

The club revealed the injury on Saturday, a day after Farías had come on for compatriot Lionel Messi during the club’s first preseason match, a visit to the Salvadoran national team.

Farías was injured approximately 20 minutes into the second half of the match, which ended tied 0-0. He had replaced Messi at half-time.

The duel in San Salvador was the first of seven that will make up Miami’s preseason, in five different countries. The club faces FC Dallas on Monday, before heading to Saudi Arabia to face Al-Hilal and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on January 29 and February 1.

From there, the team will travel to play in Hong Kong on February 4, and in Japan on the 7th, before returning home for the preseason finale on February 15 against Newell’s Old Boys of Argentina, from which Messi emerged.

Farías, 21, signed with Inter Miami last summer. His contract will remain in effect until the 2026 campaign.

Farías’ arrival occurred a few weeks after Messi decided to join the MLS and sign with the team. There are renewal options for 2027 and 2028 as part of the Farías agreement.

