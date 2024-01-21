Ron DeSantis suspends presidential campaign and endorses Trump

MIAMI .- In a surprising turn, the governor of Florida , Ron DeSantis announced the suspension of his presidential campaign on Sunday, just before the New Hampshire primary, and said he will support the candidate Donald Trump .

Through a video posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), DeSantis expressed his decision and quoted Winston Churchill’s famous phrase: “Success is not definitive, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts” .

Despite entering the presidential race with significant advantages and significant financial backing, DeSantis failed to live up to expectations of becoming a serious contender against former President Donald Trump.

"While I have had disagreements with Donald Trump, such as over the coronavirus pandemic and his elevation of Anthony Fauci, Trump is superior to incumbent Joe Biden. That's clear," DeSantis said.

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican candidate and I will honor that pledge. You have my support, because we cannot return to the old Republican guard of yesteryear or the repackaged form of overheated corporatism that Nikki Haley represents,” she said.

Despite amassing a political fortune exceeding $100 million and having a distinguished legislative record on issues important to conservatives, such as abortion and teaching race and gender issues in schools, DeSantis faced challenges from the beginning.

From a high-profile announcement plagued by technical problems to constant changes in his staff and campaign strategy, DeSantis struggled to find his footing in the primary. His defeat in the Iowa caucuses, where he promised to win, by a margin of 30 percentage points to Trump, marked a significant blow.

With his candidacy suspended after just one race, DeSantis’ political future is in question. At 45 years old, and with a limited term as governor of Florida, the decision to withdraw from the presidential race raises questions about his next steps.

This setback leaves open the question about the future role of Ron DeSantis in politics, as attention turns to the political events that will unfold in the coming weeks.