Inter Miami’s triumphant debut and lays the first stone in what could be a great campaign

FORT LAUDERDALE.- He Inter Miami They started off on the right foot in MLS and the season by beating Real Salt Lake 2-0 on Wednesday night at a packed Chase Stadium.

The pink and black squad went through a lot of anguish in the second half when Real Salt Lake played all its cards to achieve at least a draw, but knew how to overcome all the pressures.

It was important to start the official matches on the right foot in order to warm up the machine and consolidate its structure.

The Surflorida team achieved all of this, although it is still too early to say if it is a team capable of achieving what the fans, critics and the entire world ask of it: be champion

The rosanegros opened the scoring in the 39th minute after a serve from Sergio Busquets to Lionel Messi, who passed to Robert Taylor. The forward shot from the right to beat goalkeeper Zac MacMath.

Embed –

Then Diego Gómez finished off a brilliant counterattack by Messi and a precise pass by Luis Suárez to increase the score in the 84th.

The Inter Miami coach put the best of his skills in his squad’s first official match of the season. The demands are very high. The rosanegros are favorites in the four tournaments in which they will participate this year.

Embed –

It is difficult to say from the first game if Inter Miami is a champion. QWhat could be seen at the premiere is that it is a squad with great figureswho tries to play well soccer, He goes out to find the game and his challenge is to consolidate himself each day.

Suárez showed that he is a key reinforcement. He understands Messi, he knows how to move, he plays well without the ball, he is a crack all along the line. If health accompanies him, he will be a key figure for the rosanegros.

Julian Gressel also proved to be an important addition. Hardworking, with judgment, he helps recover the ball and has the vision to change the game with long passes.

The rest of the starting team were known and half of them are starting the season with Inter Miami for the first time, including Lionel Messi.

In addition, Martino has important players on the bench and urgently needs that depth in a grueling season where not only Inter Miami’s games must be counted but also those that their aces will play for their respective teams.

Martino has an interesting deck with Jean Mota, Leo Campana, CJ Dos Santos, Noah Allen, David Ruiz and Shanyder Borgelin. To them we must add that when Benjamín Cremaschi and Facundo Farías recover – although both are long-term – the coach will have more options.

It is early to have a clearer opinion about the prospects of the rosanegro team, which tries to have control of the ball, to come out playing and always attack.

Sometimes when his paths are closed, the search is put on Messi and that can be a double-edged sword because the rivals will focus on marking the Argentine and will complicate things for the rosanegros.

Messi, however, on several occasions against Real Salt Lake showed his extraordinary ability to get rid of rivals and create opportunities for himself and his teammates.

A victory always arouses optimism, even more so at the start of the season, and that is what Inter Miami has achieved: laying its first stone in what it hopes will be a great pyramid of successes.

Initial formations:

Inter Miami: Drake Callender; DeAndre Yedlin, Tomas Avilés, Sergii Kryvtsov, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Lionel Messi (C), Diego Gomez, Julian Gressel; Luis Suárez and Robert Taylor.

DT: Gerardo “Tata” Martino.

Real Salt Lake: Zac MacMath; Andrew Brody, Brian Vera, Measure Four, Justen Glad; Braian Ojeda, Pablo Ruiz, Diego Luna, Andrew Gomez; Nelson Palace and Christian Arango (C).

DT: Paul Mastroni.