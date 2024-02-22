They deny a new trial for Commissioner Joe Carollo, the legislator argues that he can now appeal

MIAMI .- A federal judge rejected a request to carry out a new judgment and the reduction of the verdict of more than 63 million dollars against the Miami city commissioner Joe Carollo . The verdict was received by the legislator as an opportunity to appeal.

Judge Rodney Smith’s ruling came after Carollo was allegedly found responsible for violating the rights of businessmen William Fuller and Martin Pinilla owners of the Ball & Chain business in Little Havana.

The jury in the case ordered Carollo in June of last year to pay damages totaling $63.5 million, a figure Judge Smith found justified due to the allegedly “intentional and malicious” nature of Carollo’s actions.

“His actions continued even after the lawsuit was filed.“wrote the magistrate.

Upon learning of Judge Smith’s decision, Carollo’s Communications Office sent DIARIO LAS AMERICAS a statement in which the commissioner noted that “today is a great day for me,” to which he added that “the court’s ruling finally allows me to move forward with the appeal, after months of waiting.”

He added that “the court no longer holds me as a political hostage and I can finally proceed with my appealwhich will bring justice for me and the city of Miami.”

He added that “both Judge Rodney Smith and the plaintiffs know very well that the injustices that were committed against me and the city of Miami during the trial will be overturned by the Court of Appeals.”

Carollo’s lawyers based their request to try to obtain a new trial and the reduction of the financial penalty on alleged “evidentiary errors” during the more than 50-day trial and also said the damages awarded would be “grossly excessive.”

Smith, in his ruling, responded that “the court disagrees,” and noted that “the only shock to the conscience here is that the defendant used his position and power to weaponize the City government against the plaintiffs.” because plaintiffs chose to exercise their First Amendment rights by supporting defendant’s political opponent.”

When the jury’s decision was known, Carollo told DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS that “The real case will begin when you file an appeal”.

Judge Smith’s verdict and the motions presented by the municipal commissioner come at a time when federal marshals are advancing a process for the possible auction of Carollo’s property in Coconut Grove to cover the amount allocated to the plaintiffs.

Regarding this, the Miami legislator said in a press conference last week that “Florida law supports me, they cannot take away my house,” which is covered by the Homestead Exemption program, which protects homeowners who have a property as your home.