It was three years ago: France entered its first confinement because of the Covid

Three years ago to the day, we were confined for the first time. An unprecedented situation shared with many people on the planet. Deserted streets, makeshift masks or sedentary lives, from bed to sofa… A look back at the first confinement experienced by France, from March 17 to May 11, 2020.

• On the first day of confinement, deserted streets

A few policemen are camping in deserted squares, a passer-by timidly crosses the street. In Perpignan, Gap, Bordeaux, Arras, Paris, Montpellier… Everyone discovers confinement.

The sequel after the ad

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

• Nature quickly reclaims its rights

Without disruptive human activities in the big cities, a few animals are beginning to point their beaks, like these birds in Paris or these dolphins in Sicily.

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

• A global phenomenon

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the whole planet is more or less under house arrest. From Italy, Canada or even Argentina, several people had agreed to share their daily life with “the Obs”.

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

• Caregivers applauded at 8 p.m.

Only authorized to go out, so-called “essential” workers, in particular caregivers. Remember: during the first confinement, every evening at 8 p.m. sharp, the grateful French people applaud them at their windows, sometimes helping themselves with saucepans.

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

• System D in the hospital

In hospitals, faced with the shortage of medical equipment, Decathlon diving masks are being diverted to help patients breathe. “L’Obs” looked into the operation of this ingenious system.

The sequel after the ad

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

• How to wear a mask?

Past the chaos due to the lack of masks, these blue plastic pieces have become embedded in our daily lives. But first we had to learn how to put them on…

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

• Disputed containment

Not everyone agreed to stay confined. In the United States, large protest movements have broken out, as in Los Angeles.

Viewing this video is likely to lead to the deposit of cookies by the operator of the video platform to which you will be directed. Given the refusal of the deposit of cookies that you have expressed, in order to respect your choice, we have blocked the playback of this video. If you wish to continue and play the video, you must give us your consent by clicking on the button below. Play video

• Time for deconfinement

After three months of confinement, the release took place on May 11, 2020 and it was finally possible to set foot outside. Going to work, eating a kebab, talking to your neighbour… Here’s what the Parisians did as soon as they were able to go out.