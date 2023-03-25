“How could I bear this?” : Louise Orgeval (Large families) reveals the causes of her separation

In a live with her Instagram subscribers, Louise Orgeval, revealed on the show Large families: life in XXLrevealed the reasons for her breakup with her husband, Kévin.
It is united and complicit that the Orgeval tribe had integrated the docu-reality Large families: life in XXL. After a flash on the small screen, Louise, Kévin and their six children continued to share their adventures on the Web. But lately, fans of the clan have felt a certain distance between the young parents, whose two-person appearances were becoming increasingly rare. And this Friday, March 24, the young mother took her courage in both hands and came out of silence! It is during a live Instagram that Louise Orgeval announced her separation from her husband. If this information did not fail to surprise Internet users, they were still entitled to some explanations from Louise !
“I want to depend on myself“
Even the most beautiful stories can one day come to an end. This Friday, March 24, after months and months of relentlessness, Louise Orgeval spoke on her Instagram account and announced his separation”definitive” with Kevin. Admitting that she is at the initiative of this decision, the young mother answered questions from her fans and did not hesitate to list the reasons which led her to this choice. And after sixteen years of married life, Swann’s mother had a lot to say ! Satisfied to regain her freedom of yesteryear, she confessed: “I was very happy. (…) But I want to depend on myself and take care of my children. (…) To have feeling like my husband’s slaveto pick up his dirty socks, to go into the bathroom after he took a bath and see that he hadn’t drained the water from the bathtub, to clear his coffee cups… I couldn’t take it anymore. .“
“How could I bear this?“
If, for some, these details are trivial and only moderately justify such a decision, for Louise, they were more than revealing. No longer finding herself as a being in her own right, the young woman wondered: “How could I put up with this for years?“ Before adding:Details (like that) drive you crazy!“And the proof is since the free nature of the former candidate of the XXL program of TF1 ended up”catch up” !
Article written with the collaboration of 6Medias.