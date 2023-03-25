Amazon is shutting down one of the best camera websites on the web

After 25 years, DPReview closes on April 10th. Amazon has not yet announced whether existing items will remain available.

Amazon closes one of the most important camera test portals. Like CEO Scott Everett announcedwill be off 10. April no more new items Digital Photography Reviewbetter known as DPReviewappear. DPReview became 1998 founded in England. 2007 Amazon bought the site and relocated the editorial team 2010 to Seattle. The site was characterized by particularly detailed and extensive camera tests. Hardly a model was left out, even smaller brands took place. If you want to buy a new camera or accessories, you could hardly avoid the advice of DPReview.

A former editor shared on Twitter that employees were informed in January. So far, however, Amazon has not communicated a plan as to what will happen to the platform after the closure. Available in the Internet Archive Even though new cameras are no longer appearing, DPReview’s tests remain relevant for many who want to get a camera. Numerous camera models are still interesting many years after their market launch, especially if you are looking for cheaper options. How Ars Technica reported, the group works Archive Teams about it, about 4 million items from the platform and posts from the associated forum. This should ensure that they remain accessible via the Internet Archive.