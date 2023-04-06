Interactive event “From A for asthma to Z for the future”: How can digital asthma care succeed?

Sanofi-Aventis Germany GmbH

Germany’s healthcare system is undergoing a digital transformation.

Digital concepts and applications have great potential: They can sustainably improve healthcare for people with chronic diseases such as asthma and make their everyday lives easier.

A good digital supply structure requires target-oriented concepts, synergistic measures as well as state regulation and funding.

Whether working from home, shopping online or streaming series – society is undergoing digital change, and what is already common practice in many areas can also become the new standard in healthcare. Health care structures are to be revolutionized by digital technologies, emphasizes Federal Health Minister Karl Lauterbach in a recent statement: “Modern medicine is based on digitization and data. Using their advantages makes treatment better.” But does this also apply to asthma care? And how exactly can digitization help to make everyday life with the chronic disease easier? In order to get to the bottom of these and other questions, Sanofi held the “From A for Asthma to Z for the Future” event in Berlin at the beginning of March.

Experts from the fields of digitization and medicine as well as patients and relatives came together to explain their perspectives. They agreed that digital asthma care can only work if everyone involved works hand in hand. One challenge, however, would be to make digital applications known and accessible and to integrate them into the everyday lives of doctors and patients in a user-friendly and meaningful way.

Digital asthma care: 5 perspectives, 5 statements

1. Digital health applications can help solve relevant health problems.

Inga Bergen (entrepreneur and expert in innovation in healthcare) explains: “Digital health offers many opportunities to improve the diagnosis and treatment of diseases such as asthma. Digitalization can process data transparently and help to ensure good discussions between doctors and patients In addition, digital tools can bring transparency to their own illness: People learn to better understand illnesses, to keep an eye on their values ​​and to document the course of the illness.”

2. In principle, digital tools can provide useful support for asthma therapy.

dr Thomas Hering (specialist in lung and bronchial medicine, allergology and sleep medicine, Berlin) sees advantages and disadvantages of digitization in asthma care. “19 out of 20 people with asthma can usually be adjusted so well with the help of training and a tailor-made therapy that they are almost symptom-free. This can be sensibly supported by self-monitoring and tracking apps, for example. My wish as a doctor is that these apps condense and present their data in such a way that it is also easy for the practitioner to read. This is not the case at the moment.”

3. Better offers for prevention and patient care are needed.

Nezahat Baradari (Member of the Health Committee for the SPD parliamentary group and doctor) makes it clear that too little attention has been paid to digitization in the health system in Germany. That is about to change: “Before the end of this year we want to have launched a digitization strategy that formulates guidelines and goals that the development is based on. The ePA (electronic patient file), for example, is central to digitization and the care, especially of chronic sufferers in Germany. It can facilitate diagnostics, lead to a better understanding of the causes and strengthen communication between practitioners (and patients).

4. Digitization cannot and should not replace human contact.

Timo Frank (health economist and product manager at gematik, the national agency for digital medicine) is convinced of this: “I see digitization, such as e-prescriptions or electronic patient files, more as a supplement that can help in practice , to reduce time-consuming administration and processing. For me, however, digitization does not mean replacing personal discussions or medical examinations.” Because these are essential and irreplaceable for people with chronic diseases. In his opinion, what is still lacking in implementation: “It’s not the technology. The hurdles are more in the bureaucracy, especially in data protection and applications that are not accessible to everyone.”

5. Digital offers can make everyday life with asthma easier.

For Lena, who has been suffering from asthma for many years, digitization has a high priority in her life: “I primarily use my sports watch, with which I measure whether I have an increase in performance in sports or whether my asthma status has deteriorated. A lower performance in sports is often accompanied by a worsening of my symptoms. I also think that digital aids such as the e-prescription bring convenience and time savings – for those affected and their doctors. For example, those who live in the country , can save you long walks. At the same time, the waiting room in the doctor’s office is relieved. Social media is also very important for me to exchange ideas with other affected people and athletes.”

Sanofi offers further information on the subject of (severe) asthma, asthma care and helpful everyday tips from experts and those affected on the website www.Asthma-Aktivisten.de and in the accompanying podcast ” BREATHABLE” at.

