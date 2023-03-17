International Justice requested the arrest of Putin for the kidnapping of Ukrainian children

The International Criminal Court (ICC) ordered an arrest warrant against the Russian president for committing war crimes in the invasion of Ukraine

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the current Russian president Vladimir Putinaccused of committing war crimes for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine over a year ago.

The provision was particularly publicized by the alleged involvement of the Kremlin leader in the kidnapping of Ukrainian children. According to what was reported, Putin “is allegedly responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of the population (children) and the illegal population transfer (children) from the occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federation”.

The ICC found “reasonable grounds” to believe that both Putin and Maria Alekseyevna Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for the Rights of the Child, are “responsible for the war crime of illegal deportation of population and illegal transfer of population from occupied areas of Ukraine to the Russian Federationto the detriment of Ukrainian children”.

The court stated that the crimes were committed in Ukraine beginning on February 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of the eastern European country.

The International Criminal Court has been investigating this type of crime since the beginning of the war between Russia and Ukraine and, according to Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the entity that visited Ukraine to analyze this case, this it is a "priority investigation". Moscow denies accusations of war crimes during the invasion.



In response to the arrest warrant for Putin, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman says it “has no meaning.”

“The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, even from a legal point of view,” spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel.