iOS 17 would not be compatible with the iPhone X and the first iPad Pro

iOS 17 would abandon devices that are currently supported by iOS 16. The iPhone X and the first iPad Pro would therefore not be compatible with the next version of Apple’s mobile operating system.

Apple is preparing to present iOS 17 and its plethora of new features at WWDC23. From June 5 to 9, the event will notably lift the veil on the Apple brand's first mixed reality headset. As it concerns iOS 17, Apple has not yet confirmed the official list of devices that will be compatible with the next version of its mobile operating system. However, it is to be expected that some devices, including the iPhone X and the first iPad Pro, be abandoned.

The Cupertino company has a reputation for supporting its older devices for a long time. In 2022, iOS 16 for example abandoned iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 and iPod touch. iPhone 6s and iPhone 7 were released in 2015 and 2016 respectively. According to a new rumor from a reliable source, iOS 17 which will be installed on the new iPhone 15 and iPadOS 17 would drop devices released between November 2015 and November 2017.

iOS 17 will drop six iPhone and iPad models this year

Devices that would be dropped by iOS 17 are equipped with three specific processors. It is the A11 Bionic chip from 2017 and A9 and A9X processors from 2015. Here are the iPhones and iPads that wouldn’t be compatible with iOS 17 and iPadOS 17 when they launch in September:

iPhone 8 (A11 Bionic) ;

iPhone 8 Plus (A11 Bionic) ;

iPhone X (A11 Bionic) ;

First-generation 9.7-inch iPad Pro (A9X);

First-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro (A9X);

Fifth generation iPad (A9).

These incompatible devices will not receive the new version of the operating system. However, they will always have regular security updates. So the list above suggests that iOS 17 will drop devices powered by the A11 Bionic chip and earlier processors, except for a few models.

In effect, iPad 6 and 7 with the A10 Fusion chip et the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro 2 with the A10X Fusion chip would still be supported by iOS 17 and iPadOS 17. Besides, the future OS will introduce highly requested features on iPhone and iPad in addition to some fixes.

