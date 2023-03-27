iPhone 15: Apple is said to be removing the SIM card slot in Europe

The iPhone 14 is already leading the way in the USA: Access to the mobile network is only possible via two integrated eSIMs, classic SIM cards cannot be inserted and changed. With the iPhone 15, Apple could also herald the end of the physical SIM in Europe: The next iPhone generation will probably come onto the market in France without a SIM card slot, reports the French site iGeneration. So far, Apple has only offered one specific model configuration for the whole of Europe, so such a fundamental change to the iPhone 15 hardware intended for the European market would probably also apply in Germany and other countries.

iPhone 14 only eSIM compatible in the USA

The US versions of the iPhone 14 and 14 Pro already do without the additional opening in the housing, but do not use the free space, but only use a plastic placeholder there. What plans Apple ultimately has for the additional space remains open. For other markets such as China, the group is likely to keep iPhone models with a SIM card slot in its range for much longer.

Apple sees the deletion of the slot as an increase in security: a thief, for example, is no longer able to simply remove the SIM card to disconnect the stolen iPhone from the mobile network.

iOS allows migration from SIM card to eSIM

iOS 15 and iOS 16 have already simplified the handling of eSIMs, and since the iPhone 13 generation there have also been two eSIMs on board, which can be used to use dual SIM functions without a physical SIM card. The first mobile phone providers also support the simple conversion of a physical SIM card into an eSIM, which is possible in Germany, for example at Telekom.

While all major network operators in Germany support and offer eSIMs – Vodafone and Telekom also for prepaid tariffs – the eSIM is far from being ubiquitous in the German discounter market. For trips abroad, eSIMs can be booked very conveniently with special providers in order to obtain mobile data access. Each eSIM supports the setting up of several profiles, which can be used to switch between different mobile phone tariffs – depending on the iPhone model, a good five to eight profiles are usually supported per eSIM.













